Why are people calling Elon Musk a 'Space Karen'?

If you've logged onto Twitter in the last six months, you've probably seen the phrase "Space Karen" trending.

Every now and then the phrase will trend, especially when Elon Musk does something people do not like- which seems to happen often.

"Space Karen" is the insulting nickname people use to refer to Musk, 51.

When Musk gave remaining Twitter employees an ultimatum to work harder or leave, activists projected the name "Space Karen" onto Twitter HQ.

Now, people are using it against Musk after he suspended several journalists' accounts who had been covering him from Twitter.

Musk accused them of "doxxing" his private information.





People have called out Musk for preaching that he wanted to make Twitter free-speech-oriented while censoring journalists who have covered him and his companies.

The name "Karen" has become synonymous with middle-aged, white women who are exemplifying entitled behavior.

Many felt Musk was suspending accounts on personal bias.

Musk was bestowed his nickname in November 2020, after he tweeted questioning the validity of Covid-19 rapid tests.

During the pandemic, those who questioned Covid-19, vaccines, or refused to comply with restrictions were often called Karen.

"What's bogus is that Space Karen didn't read up on the test before complaining to his millions of followers," Dr Emily Bell wrote.

Now Space Karen has become Twitter's method of calling out Musk for being entitled or exhibiting exclusive behaviors.



Like when Musk made fun of people who declare their pronouns.

