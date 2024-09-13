Elon Musk is fanboying Donald Trump again after resharing Truth Social cat meme

Elon Musk has been in a sycophantic mood again on Twitter/X after sharing a cat meme originally posted by Donald Trump on Truth Social.

In case you’ve missed it, the Republican party has been reaching new lows over recent days, with Trump loyalists, including VP hopeful JD Vance, peddling one of their weirdest conspiracy theories to date: that Hatian immigrants in an Ohio town are stealing and eating people’s cats.

During the debate against Kamala Harris earlier this week, Trump was ridiculed when he repeated the false conspiracy theory, saying: “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs — the people that came in — they are eating the cats. They’re eating … they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

Now, Musk has reshared a cat meme posted by Trump in the wake of the comments.

The image sees a cat holding a sign saying "Kamala hates me". Musk re-shared the meme and reacte with the crying laughing emoji.

It comes after Musk issued a bizarre response to Taylor Swift after she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming US election.

On Tuesday (10 September), Swift turned to Instagram to announce to her 283 million followers she would be casting her vote for Harris and Tim Walz in November.

Musk, 53, turned to X /Twitter with a creepy clap back stating: "Fine Taylor ... you win ... I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

Countless people criticised the bizarre post – including his daughter, who called him a “heinous incel” .

