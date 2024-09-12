Elon Musk's daughter calls him a 'heinous incel' over creepy Taylor Swift comments

Elon Musk ’s daughter has called her father a “heinous incel” over his comments about Taylor Swift following her Kamala Harris endorsement.

The billionaire tech owner has at least 12 children, but it seems not all want a fatherly relationship with him. His estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson , changed her surname to limit her association with Musk and accused him of being a “fake Christian” and “serial adulterer” .

Now, Wilson has had more to say about Musk after he made an extremely creepy comment to singer Taylor Swift , who signed off her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the presidential election, “Childless Cat Lady”.

53-year-old Musk, took to his platform X/Twitter to pen a joke that many saw as strange and gross behaviour.

Musk wrote: “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

In a post on X/Twitter’s rival social media platform Threads, Wilson praised Swift’s endorsement of Harris and also added that she had seen Musk’s post.

“Yes, I saw ‘the tweet’. Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense,” she wrote.

“I don’t really have anything to add to it, it’s just abhorrent. That much is obvious and if you don’t see how then you’re part of the problem,” she continued.

Wilson added: “It’s disgusting, it’s belittling and incredibly sexist.”

Musk’s comments were widely denounced, while many praised Wilson for her comments.

One person commented: “Honestly it’s so inspiring how strong and intelligent and eloquent and compassionate she is. She is everything Elon could never be and could never understand. She is the pure rejection of his small, insular, broken worldview.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings