Eric Trump boasted about how much his father, Donald Trump, was a White House workaholic - and it was swiftly shot down due to the ex-president's notoriously light schedule.
In a clip uploaded to Twitter, Eric appeared in an interview on Fox News that discussed how “Americans are fed up with the Biden administration.”
Here’s what he had to say: “These people aren’t present; they’re not fighting for this country. The difference between them and my father - my father sat there 24 hours a day and fought for the United States’ best interests. These people aren’t fighting; they’ve got no energy, they’ve got no charisma, they have no fight,” Eric said.
Eric Trump: These people are not present\u2026 The difference between them and my father, my father sat there 24 hours a day\u2026pic.twitter.com/w9GVPJ17Gk— Acyn (@Acyn) 1643156343
When people saw the 16-second long clip on Twitter, they decided to point out just what the former commander-in-chief did during the course of the day and made jokes about Eric’s statement.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Diarrhea of the mouth?:
I\u2019ve never seen a more dire case of diarrhea of the mouth, have you?https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1486131535266807809\u00a0\u2026— FloridaPhillyFan (@FloridaPhillyFan) 1643194261
Eric’s infliction of tone compared to “nails on a chalkboard”:
As an aside, the marginally dumber spawn\u2019s Peter Brady while his voice changes voice is like fucking nails on a chalk board.— Jo (@Jo) 1643156795
Others pointed out that Trump didn’t leave his residence until the afternoon:
Except for the 428 days where he visited one of his own properties to enrich himself at taxpayer's expense and all the days where he didn't even leave his residence until the afternoon and all the days where there was nothing scheduledhttps://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1486131535266807809\u00a0\u2026— Lard of Dorkness (@Lard of Dorkness) 1643160949
Eric forgets his Daddy would show up for work at the oval office around noon having spent the morning watching FOX TV and tweeting..\nThen the afternoon was mostly executive time which was really more TV time...— Andrew Roslak (@Andrew Roslak) 1643158839
Trump “sitting 24 hours a day” on his golf cart”:
I do remember his dad sitting 24 hours a day\u2026.on his GOLF CART.pic.twitter.com/bzeFn8g74Z— Zo\u00ebbethC-MeidasMighty\u24c2\ufe0f\u24c2\ufe0f\ud83d\udc51 (@Zo\u00ebbethC-MeidasMighty\u24c2\ufe0f\u24c2\ufe0f\ud83d\udc51) 1643156517
News outlet Axios got their hands on Trump’s work schedule at points throughout his administration. In 2019, he was in his “executive time” 60 per cent of his working hours.
And in 2018, the outlet further reported that “executive time” meant that he was spending “time in his residence, watching TV, making phone calls and tweeting” and that an ordinary day for him didn’t start until 11.00 AM.
In 2016, Trump boasted that he would remain in the White House “and work my ass off” and didn’t have time for golf or vacations.
He also reportedly spent 428 days at a Trump Organization property during his presidency, as noted in The Washington Post.
According to a HuffPost analysis, Trump also played almost 300 rounds of golf during his one term as president, which cost taxpayers over $150m.
Check out what others had to say about it below:
\u201cMy father my father my father\u2026\u201d\nReminds me of his fellow spawn:https://youtu.be/AzL7V4jBZIA— Jo (@Jo) 1643200356
TFG spent 307 days, almost a full year, golfing during his presidency. The total is likely to be the most golf outings of any president in history.pic.twitter.com/DcmmiaTS4L— Blue-dem (@Blue-dem) 1643167030
Eric forgets his Daddy would show up for work at the oval office around noon having spent the morning watching FOX TV and tweeting..\nThen the afternoon was mostly executive time which was really more TV time...— Andrew Roslak (@Andrew Roslak) 1643158839
Remind me - is he the smarter one?https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1486131535266807809\u00a0\u2026— Adam Parkhomenko (@Adam Parkhomenko) 1643201675
Sat where? On the golf cart? Or preening in front of the TV?https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1486131535266807809\u00a0\u2026— Eric Swalwell (@Eric Swalwell) 1643171860
Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help this story ride through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.