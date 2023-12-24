Sidemen star Ethan Payne - also known 'Behzinga' - has sparked controversy after saying that he won't pause his FIFA game to help his partner with their baby.

A clip from Payne and his partner Faith Kelly's podcast 'Growing Paynes' has gone viral after Kelly complained that Payne won't help her with their baby if he's playing FIFA.

Kelly initially said that she liked Payne being "a bit of a nerd" until it comes to when she "needs help with our child and our baby and I need a bottle mate."

Quickly defensive, Payne said: "I can't pause the online one."

"Ugh you're not 12 either." Kelly complained.

"No, no, no!" Payne said back. "I can't leave them!"

"All the men in the comments about why can't she understand you can't pause it - your mum still does your washing, shut up." Kelly says in her defence.

"It will get done, but I can't leave." Payne adds.

@sidemenclipsz11 Behzinga and faith talk about having to pause the game #growingpaynespodcast #growingpaynepodcast #growingpaynes #behzinga #Faith

The comments were quick to support Kelly.

"Faith is not wrong here, he is prioritising his game over helping his partner with their child!" Read one comment.

Another person wrote, "If you can't prioritise your child over your game then you don't deserve the child."

"Poor Faith, Ethan is immature beyond belief," a third comment read.

However some were on Payne's side in the matter.

"Protect yourself you do not need her," wrote one viewer.

"Can't imagine how exhausted he is bro just wants a chill life," wrote another.

Payne and Kelly sparked a conversation back in September over taking your partner's last name, after Kelly revealed that the reason the pair weren't engaged was because she wanted to hyphenate her surname to be "Kelly-Payne."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.