Sidemen member praised for showing his 'vulnerability' by documenting tummy tuck

The Sidemen's Ethan Payne (also known as Behzinga) is being praised for documenting his 'tummy tuck' journey on social media.

After losing over 30kg in weight, the influencer admitted having loose skin left over had knocked his confidence, and he's made the decision to undergo surgery to remove it, and ultimately, improve his mental health.

"I'll be leaving my old self behind", he candidly told fans in a YouTube video.

In the run up to the big day on 10 May, Payne had been training hard so that he would be happy with the way his body looked once the surgery was over.

