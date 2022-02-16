Drivers in South Florida who were looking to take care of their traffic tickets were sent to a website selling 2024 merchandise for former President Donald Trump.

In a report from the Miami Herald, Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police, said that they had been handing out the incorrect flyers up until last week. He also didn't know how long the flyers had been circulating.

"We're aware of this typographical error now. We put out a notice to officers to discontinue using them," he told the outlet.

The flier detailed how to pay for the tickets via the Miami Dade County Clerk's website. But what became a problem was that the web address printed on the flyer left out a hyphen, which caused the drivers to land on the wrong site.

Without the hyphen, the address leads you to an online store on findsale.com that sells Trump 2024 hoodies, hats, and flags. There is also a featured DVD titled "Trump 2024 'The World After Trump," which aims to showcase how the former commander-in-chief preserved "the sovereignty of 'We the People.'"

According to the Associated Press, court administrators note that Miami Beach seems to be the only agency that has this website typo. In May 2020. Court officials also provided the initial flyer sent to Miami-Dade police, including the proper hyphenated address.

Rodriguez further noted that Miami Beach produced its own version of the traffic citation notices and discovered that the error was inserted sometime during printing.

