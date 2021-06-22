Woman left ‘horrified’ after $1bn is deposited into her bank account for no apparent reason

It is common to withdraw money from our bank accounts and realise we have a bit less than we hoped for, but trying to get out $20 and somehow finding $1bn? Unheard of.

Until now.

A woman from Florida withdrew $20 from an ATM and, upon checking her balance, found that she had become a billionaire.

Julia Yonkowski contacted her local Chase bank after she saw the unexpected $999,985,855.94 sitting in her checking account, but they are yet to return her calls.

(WFLA)

Speaking to WFLA, she said she was “horrified”:

“Oh my God, I was horrified. I know most people would think they won the lottery but I was horrified.

“I know I’ve read stories about people that took the money or took out money, and then they had to repay it and I wouldn’t do that anyway because it’s not my money.”

She added that she was “scared” by the error because of possible “cyber threats”.

“It kind of scares me because you know with cyber threats. You know I don’t know what to think,” she added.

It is unclear what caused the glitch that made Yonkowski a billionaire, but kudos to her for being so conscientious.

The anomaly has made her the 615th wealthiest person in the United States. We’ll see how long that lasts for.