Behind the scenes footage of King Charles III’s first speech to the nation after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has been revealed.

The clip, taken after the monarch addressed millions around the world on Friday, sees Charles in what appears to be an emotional mood.

The footage, posted by the TikTok account royalfamilychannel, also sees Charles check with the team behind the camera and ask “am I done?”.

It’s a candid moment which comes after the king spoke to the public and said: “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

@royalfamilychannel BTS of Charles' first address as King #kingcharles #kingcharlesiii #royalfamily #buckinghampalace #queen

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

The video of him reacting after the speech came to a close has been viewed millions of times, and prompted a big outpouring of support from social media users.

One wrote in the comments section: “God bless him. He looks incredibly vulnerable and has virtually no time to mourn whilst trying to lead this country forwards. I truly feel for him.”

Another added: “I feel like he has no time to mourn his mother. even though he knew this was going to happen it is still a drastic change.”

“The pain in his eyes. Imagine the huge loss he experienced and then straight to work to comfort the people,” one more said.

“The “am I done?” broke my heart…The sadness and pain in his eyes is very evident. It isn’t easy loosing a loved one for anyone,” said another.

The king later made his declaration as part of the accession council ceremony on Saturday. The new sovereign signed a declaration to take and subscribe to the oath relating to the security of the Church of Scotland.

His Majesty spoke of the “irreparable loss” to his family, the UK and the world, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty I shall strive to follow the aspiring example I have been set,” King Charles said.