Fox News hosts were stunned into some rare silence by Cassidy Hutchinson'stestimony on former President Donald Trump, at the January 6 hearings.

On Tuesday, Bret Baier, Sandra Smith, and John Roberts reacted to the former White House aide's revelations.

"We always point out that there's not a pushback, and it would've been great to hear Jim Jordan or some congressman say some other angle to this, but the testament in and of itself is really, really powerful," Baier said.

This remark from Baier seemingly caused Smith to be shocked into silence for a few seconds.

"Sandra? Are you still here?" Roberts asked.

"Indeed, yes, I am here," she said. "You know, Bret, to your point, I just wonder, for the country watching this in this moment, how much this changes what people believed or did not believe."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

People swiftly took to social media to address the seemingly awkward silence.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Imagine all the awkward silences on Fox News when Trump is in prison."

"Crap. People know we're sh*theads. Um, brain rebooting! What do you mean no proper response found?" another quipped.

A third wrote: "Just admit you had it wrong with Trump. Everyone needs to be a grown-up and just accept that he was awful. It's a much bigger sign of intelligence to get new information and change your position. When did adults become such children? #trump #January6thCommiteeHearings.”

Someone else simply added: "Sometimes, silence speaks louder than words."

In another part of the conversation on Fox, Baier even dismissed the former commander-in-chief's Truth Social remarks about Hutchinson's testimony.

"Cassie Hutchinson is under oath on Capitol Hill. The president is on Truth Social making his statements," he said.

Trump said that he "hardly" knew her and that she was "bad news."

Hutchinson, the former top aid to Mark Meadows, highlighted disheartening moments from January 6 and Trump.

One revelation involved Trump's attack on a Secret Service agent.

Hutchinson said that Trump was so eager to get to the Capitol following his speech on the Ellipse on January 6 that he grabbed the steering wheel of the presidential limousine. He also proceeded to get physical with the agent who tried to restrain him.

She said that she believed that he felt he was heading to the Capitol following his speech during the Stop the Steal Rally that day. However, the plans had been blocked off once he returned to the motorcade.

He became so angry that he shouted out, "I'm the f-ing president, take me up to the Capitol now," before trying to drive himself there.

Trump then decided to lunge at the agent's "clavicle" when he tried to restrain him.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.