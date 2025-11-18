Fox News has been slammed over a suggestion made during a segment about how Americans can save money at Christmas , with one recommendation being not to get your grandmother a gift.

With the festive season fast approaching, thoughts will undoubtedly have started to turn towards not only gifts, but also budgeting through to the New Year, given the tricky economy .

In a segment taking exactly that, Fox News had internet personality and financial expert Jade Warshaw on to talk about what people can do to save a few bucks during the holidays.

And, it’s fair to say some of the suggestions were rather harsh.

“Budget, budget, budget,” Warshaw said. “You need a plan. Also, remember, adults don’t need gifts, OK.

“Focus on the people in your life who are aged three to 18. Grandma doesn’t need slippers. If they don’t live by you, don’t get them a gift. Now’s not the time to spend and break the bank sending packages across the country.”

The clip was shared on social media, where people had a lot of thoughts about the messaging. Many people flipped the right-wing “War on Christmas” narrative on its head.

“‘F*** grandma’ is a hell of a message from Republicans to close the year,” someone argued.

Another suggested: “Fox News has declared war on Christmas.”

Someone else said: “Let’s check in on Trump’s ‘Golden Age’.”

“We’ve reached the ‘grandma doesn’t need slippers’ stage of Making America Great Again,” wrote another.

One person asked: “But I thought the Trump economy was great and we were winning so hard?”

Another pointed out: “‘Grandma doesn't need slippers’ is not a winning message.”

