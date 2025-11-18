Trump claims he's losing his voice from shouting at 'stupid people'

Donald Trump defended his rasping voice at a White House press conference, chalking it up to “shouting at people who were stupid” during a trade dispute.

He insisted he felt “great,” despite sounding hoarse, and claimed his vocal strain wasn’t a health issue.

Trump revealed that he “blew [his] stack” at those he felt weren’t grasping the trade negotiations, adding: “It’s so stupid.”

When asked which country had provoked his outburst, he declined to name it.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings