Fox News host Jesse Watters went on a bizarre “misogynistic” rant about “single women” who voted for the newly-elected NYC mayor, Zohran Mamdani .

Since 34-year-old Democratic socialist Mamdani won the mayoral race, Republicans , conservatives and those on the right have been crashing out about it on their platforms.

In a surprise to absolutely no one, Fox News host Watters followed suit, attempting to make sense of why Mamdani was elected by going on an offensive monologue about his supporters, including immigrants, people of colour, educated people, young people and women.

Watters claimed: “So, the Mamdani coalition is this: it’s people not born in the country, and they’re here now. And then it’s people – Blacks and Hispanic New Yorkers. And it’s also people with college degrees, many degrees, and they’re young, a lot of them are women.

“So let’s talk about these single women because they were the force here. You’re in an apartment. It’s small. It’s very small. And it’s very expensive. And you haven’t gotten married and had kids and moved out to the suburbs like everybody else. So you’re in a tiny apartment, and the apartment’s getting really expensive because all of these migrants are here now. And it’s also expensive because of the Green New Deal, so your utilities are high, and you’ve got the wrong degree.”

Watters, who himself has a BA degree in history, claimed: “You should have gotten a degree in, like, chemistry, biology, finance, computer science. Something useful in this high-tech, AI economy. No, but you got a degree in, like, Southeast Asian feminist literature.”

He then further condescended by suggesting they voted for Mamdani over Cuomo because he’s “a guy in his thirties who’s in the clubs and [he’s] eating kebabs with the cabbies” and seems “fun”.

His comments have not gone down well.

“The sexism, bigotry, and ignorance of basic facts in all one statement. It is jaw dropping how this man is permitted to talk on mainstream media,” someone argued.

Another said: “Here we go with the childless cat ladies again.”

Someone else wrote: “I CANNOT BELIEVE WHAT I’M WATCHING!

“This guy is spewing a lot of misogynistic nonsense warped up in condescension & subtle racial slurs and all on live television; also surrounded by other women on the panel. This is dangerous!”





One person said: “You could not cram more misogyny and xenophobia in one run on sentence if you tried…”

Why not read…





Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings