What is 'Fridgescaping' – the kitchen trend sparking a debate online?

A new home decor trend known as 'fridgescaping' is taking over TikTok and it involves revamping the inside of the fridge.

A little organisation here and there is not out of the ordinary. But now, TikTokers are taking it to the next level by decking out their fridges with fresh flowers, LED candles, photos and aesthetically pleasing containers.

"I thought fridgescaping was just putting it in different containers, hell no," one person quipped, while another hit back: "Some people have too much time on their hands."

Meanwhile, some are all-for the innocent hobby, writing: "Living with a partner/family & fridgescaping might not be possible, but I don’t understand the hate!!! I think it can be motivating to have all of your produce look nice. Incentive to cook!"





Over on Reddit, fridgescaping has opened up a can of worms as one man expressed his concerns on the popular AITA forum.

He explained how his wife recently got into the trend and quite frankly "getting on [his] nerves".

"For example, she put flowers in the fridge, in vases, in front of food so you have to move things just to get to the food. She put all our food in fancy baskets, jars, and similar things. I know it sounds absurd but if you just search up 'fridgescaping' you’ll see what I’m talking about," he vented.

He went on to say that a trip to the fridge initially took 30 seconds and has since turned into "a whole ordeal".

"She gets upset when I get something from the fridge and don’t put things back perfectly," he shared. She keeps taking it as a personal slight and acts like I’ve done something to deliberately hurt her, when I haven’t, I just find it unnecessary to maintain such an organised fridge."



Many responses encouraged him to try and compromise with his wife, with one advising: "As much as it's impractical to have flowers and decor in the fridge, I can get down with the bins and jars. If everything has a spot and is stored in the best containers for that particular food, seems pretty convenient, functional and easy to keep clean."

Another penned: "It’s not at all wrong to not want this happening in your fridge. I totally get it being annoying. But this is your wife. Don’t call her hobby stupid, even if it is a little silly. Clearly it brings her some level of joy, just needs some… redirecting, perhaps."

