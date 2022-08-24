Internet personality Gabbie Hanna has fans worried after posting more than 100 TikTok videos ranting about a series of topics ranging from the Bible to grammar and spelling within 24 hours.

Hanna, who has found herself at the center of several controversies over the years, often posts about her music career, poetry, and life on TikTok.

But on Tuesday, the influencer left viewers concerned when she began posting video after video talking nonsense about various topics.

"God I wish I could sleep, I can't wait to sleep God please let me sleep. But I can't today cuz there's babies dying on the f***ing street," Hanna said in one video.

Another of Hanna's video features text that read, "I promise the next president rocks if you follow the rules and pray I'm so serious let me help plz lmao let me help you this only works if we work together I swear you have to pray".

"I made heaven a place on Earth. Guess what? It literally is if you have faith that the voices in your f***ing head are mom and dad," Hanna ranted in another video.

In another video Hanna told people to "be careful with your grammar and spelling" because "every symbol you write holds power".

Hanna's consistent posting about topics left fans concerned which they expressed online.

In other videos Hanna told followers she had the police show up at her door for a welfare check after neighbors heard her screaming in her backyard.

Hanna clarified to followers was her "screaming encouragement at you".



The internet personality said the police left upon realizing she was ok. She reiterated in multiple videos on Wednesday that she is ok.

