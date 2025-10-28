Gen Z's latest coping mechanism to de-stress? Baby dummies - yes really

When it comes to stress, there are many ways to help with symptoms, from exercise to breathing techniques – but a bizarre trend is reportedly taking off in China: nursing on a baby dummy.

According to the South China Morning Post, online retailers claim to be selling thousands a month, with the products generally larger than the standard toddler-sized dummies.

Some users have said they bring them "psychological comfort," while others have credited them with helping them quit smoking entirely.

Meanwhile, a third shared, "When I am under pressure at work, I suck on the dummy. I feel I am indulged in a sense of safety from childhood," the outlet reports.

The trend has also made its way to TikTok, with one user claiming it helped manage their ADHD while studying.

However, dentists are cautioning against the practice, warning it can cause "a lot of problems."

"Putting pressure on a binky over time, especially if you're doing it for long hours at a time and consistently over the week, will actually put pressure on the teeth and as you bite down, the pressure will drive those teeth away from each other," orthodontist The Bentist (@thebentist) explained.





@thebentist Why Using a Binky as an Adult SUCKS! 🦷🚫 #binky #teeth #adult





He added that this is why dentists advise parents to wean babies off dummies before their adult teeth come in.

"If they keep using it, they will develop that giant open bite," he continued, noting that some individuals have gone as far as needing surgery.

