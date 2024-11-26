Gen Z are already feeling nostalgic about this year in 'Remember 24' TikTok trend

We've still just got over a month of the year to go, but Gen Z is already feeling nostalgic about 2024 - so much so that people have started a new TikTok trend.

And it's fair to say 2024 was a jam-packed year full of political and pop culture events, from the UK and US elections, the Paris Olympics, Brat Summer, Moo Deng, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, The Willy Wonka Experience, the film releases of Gladiator IIand Wicked, and many more...

To reflect on the past 12 months, TikTok users have been sharing their own memories in a 30-second round-up while using the song called 'End of Beginning' by Joe Keery (who you may also recognise as Steve Harrington in the Netflix show Stranger Things) which was released back in 2022.

The videos clip a particular part of the track which goes: "Remember twenty-four?/And when I'm back in Chicago, I feel it/ Another version of me, I was in it/I wave goodbye to the end of beginning."





@finelinemaja actually sobbing #foryou #foryoupage #2024 #niallhoran #taylorswift #djo #recap

So far the sound has been used in over 6,000 videos as part of this trend, which will no doubt increase as we get closer to the end of the year.

Some people have also used a CapCut template that has the words in yellow "Remember 2024" at the beginning as it plays various videos. Then, when the song hits the chorus, more photos or videos appear one by one in quick succession in time with the music for a reflective slideshow compilation of memories.

It's not the first time 'End of the Beginning' has sparked a TikTok trend this year, as TikTokers used the song to show off their hometowns and the song has been officially used in over 147,500 videos on the platform.

As a result, the track eventually peaked at number 11 in its fifth week on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart back in March.

