Paul Mescal opens up about his fear he will 'die young'

Irish actor Paul Mescal has opened up about his “gut feeling” that he is going to die young and revealed he is scared of death.

28-year-old Mescal was a breakout star in the 2020 drama Normal People and has since become a household name, appearing on talk shows and winning awards for his work.

During an appearance on The Project , Mescal talked about some of the preparation he had to go through to get in shape for his role in Gladiator II with trainer Tim Blakeley and revealed he did it all while continuing to drink and smoke.

He said: “I was petrified that they were going to take away everything, like drinking, and I smoke. Everything fun.

“I very earnestly was like, ‘Look, Tim, I’m going to keep drinking and smoking for a little bit if I can’. He very kindly incorporated them, not into the workout routine, but just into my life.”

In an interview with GQ Magazine , Mescal also revealed he has long had a “gut feeling” that he is going to die young, perhaps explaining his hesitance to give up his vices.

While admitting he hopes to be settled down, married and have some children by the time the filming of the 20-year-long project, Merrily We Roll Along, comes to an end in 2042, Mescal said he can’t see himself living until he’s an old man.

“I’ve always been convinced that I’m not going to live a long life,” Mezcal said, matter of fact.

“People have this response, but in my head it’s never been drastic. It’s just like a gut feeling. And maybe it’s to do with the fact that I can’t visualise myself as an 80-year-old man.”

“But I’m also afraid of death,” Mescal added. “So I think if death was to come for me at 55, I’d be equally afraid of it as I would be at 90.”

He concluded: “It’s always in my head. I was like, Going to have a family young. I’m going to not survive a long time. Hopefully, I’m wrong. I think I will be wrong. But that’s just the truth around my brain.”

