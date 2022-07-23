A proposal is one of the most memorable moments for any couple, but one newly engaged pair will certainly never forget theirs after a giraffe stole the show.

Montserrat Cox (@montserratcox) was smiling from ear to ear when her boyfriend got down on one knee to pop the big question in a romantic setting while on a safari.



As she gleefully accepted and placed the engagement ring on her finger, a giraffe appeared moments later wanting to see what all the fuss was about.

It proceed to give Cox a headbutt, which wiped her out as the video freeze-framed the moment she began to fall back from the force.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This clip aptly played out to the TikTok favourite 1964 track Remember (Walking In The Sand) where people use the "Oh No!" part as sound when posting something that goes wrong.

So how was Cox after her post-engagement smack down by the giraffe?

"Had to wear a neck brace for the next few days," she detailed in the caption, though despite her injury the TikToker said it was "still the best proposal ever."

@montserratcox Had to wear a neck brace for the next few days, but still the best proposal ever 💍 #engagement #fail #proposal #proposalfail #safari #giraffe

Since posting her engagement with the giraffe interruption, Cox's video has received 2.8m views, 282,000 likes and plenty of comments from people who found the incident amusing.

One person said: "Giraffe was like: you can do the ring part, but I'm doing the kissing part."

"At least it waited for the ring to be on ur finger first," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Nah that giraffe was straight up trying to steal the spotlight."

"He thought someone said 'you may now kiss the bride,'" a fourth person commented.

"It hurt for a couple days, but I was so happy I didn’t notice!" Cox said in the comments section.

Glad to hear she was OK, can't imagine the giraffe will be invited to the big day though...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.