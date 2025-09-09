If your nightly TikTok scroll has done its job, you’ve probably come across the two American friends who accidentally boarded a flight to Tunis, Tunisia, instead of Nice, France – a travel blunder the internet just can't stop talking about.

The clip immediately went viral and has since racked up 25 million views when Brittney Dzialo (@brittneydzialo) and her friend detailed the mix-up in real-time.

"The moment we realised we were on the wrong flight and on our way to TUNIS, AFRICA and not NICE, FRANCE," they explained, as a flight attendant in the clip confirmed the plane was indeed bound for Tunisia.

It seems a simple slip in pronunciation was enough to send them to the wrong destination.





It’s safe to say the internet was hooked from that moment, with the girls posting follow-up clips throughout their travels.

One video showed them at a customs office in Africa, pulling in another three million views.

In another clip, they revealed they only realised the destination was wrong moments before take-off — but were told to stay on board since their luggage was already bound for Tunisia.





@brittneydzialo_ Replying to @Jessica Ercolani made it to africa





Fortunately for the duo, they did make it to their original destination of Nice in the end.

"Y'all we made it," they celebrated.

Inevitably, an influx of comments came their way, with many questioning how people end up in these types of situations.

"Never skip geography lessons GIRLIES MWAH," another humoured, as a third spoke on behalf of the rest of us viewers: "I don’t care what people think this was a fun ride to watch lol."

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.