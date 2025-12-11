'You must be CNN': Trump slams reporter 'working for Democrats' over drug boat video

Donald Trump snapped at a CNN reporter after being pressed again on whether footage of the alleged second strike of a Venezuelan drug boat would be released.

Visibly irritated, Trump dismissed the question saying "I thought that issue was dead," before launching into a broader attack on the network, claiming CNN “basically work for the Democrats,” calling them another arm of the Democrat Party.

Trump’s latest outburst echoes his ongoing attacks on mainstream media, which he frequently labels “fake news.”

