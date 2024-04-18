How to get Glastonbury 2024 resale tickets

It's the last chance to buy Glastonbury 2024 tickets as they go on resale on April 18 and April 21 but tickets will be very limited.

General sale tickets for the festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset went on sale in November 2023 and sold out within an hour.

While resale tickets will be available, organiser Emily Eavis warned the number of them available will be 'very limited'.

In an Instagram post, she said: "Just heard that we had our highest percentage of ticket balances paid ever. Incredible. Thanks so much everyone.

"There will be a resale of the (very limited) returned tickets later this month."

It's understood resale tickets sold out in seven minutes in 2023 and with even fewer available this time around, it's likely they'll be snapped up even more quickly.

The number that go on sale depends on how many people did not pay the full price for their ticket after paying a deposit on it in November 2023.

To be in with a chance of resale tickets, those trying to buy them will have already needed to have registered to Glastonbury Festival.

The first resale is at 6pm BST on April 18 - this is for ticket and coach travel options and people can buy two tickets per transaction.

The second resale is at 9am BST on April 21 for general admission tickets - buyers can purchase up to four tickets.

Buyers will need registration numbers and postcodes for everyone they are purchasing a ticket for.

General admission tickets cost £355 (plus a £5 booking fee) and tickets bought with a coach package will cost more.

A full list of coach prices can be found on the Glastonbury Festival website.

Festival organisers urge fans to go through official channels to avoid being scammed.

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are the headliners for Glastonbury 2024, with Shania Twain playing the legends slot, which got mixed views at the time of the announcement.

