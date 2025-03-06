The first part of the Glastonbury 2025 lineup has landed, and fans appear to be in high spirits as two mega stars among the bunch are also headlining.

Rumblings that the lineup were coming began yesterday (5 March), when 'fake' posters began circulating on Reddit, and Glastonbury uploaded a mysterious animation of a phoenix rising from the ashes on their social media.

Neil Young (who subsequently dropped out and then changed his mind), and Rod Stewart in the Sunday afternoon Legends' slot had previously been announced already, and it looks like they'll now be joined by The 1975 on the Friday, and Olivia Rodrigo as the Sunday headliner.

The Somerset festival takes place between 25 and 29 June, and this will be The 1975's first major show since going on hiatus in 2023 following their last tour.

A whole host of other acts across the weekend have also been announced on the poster - which is promised to only be a snippet of what's to come over the 100 stages.

On the Friday, fans will have the chance to see the likes of: Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, Alanis Morissette, Maribou State, Gracie Abrams, Four Tet, Wet Leg, Blossoms, and Lola Young, to name but a few.

On Saturday, the stages will be graced by big names including Brit winner, Charli XCX, Raye, Doechii, Ezra Collective, Father John Misty, and Gary Numan.

To round things off on the Sunday, The Prodigy, Noah Kahan, The Libertines, Nile Rogers and Chic, and AJ Tracey will all be playing.

Some are already figuring out how to get tickets in the highly-competitive resale...





While others are already worried about clashes...





A look at the first Glastonbury poster in full:

Friday

Headliner: The 1975

Joined by: Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, Gracie Abrams, Alanis Morissette, Busta Rhymes, Maribou State, Four Tet, Wet Leg, Anohni And The Johnsons, BadBadNotGood, Blossoms, Burning Spear, Cmat, Denzel Curry, En Vogue, English Teacher, Fatboy Slim, Faye Webster, Floating Points, Franz Ferdinand, Glass Beams, Inhaler, Lola Young, Myles Smith, Osees, PinkPantheress, Self Esteem, Supergrass, Vieux Farka Touré, Wunderhorse.

Saturday

Headliner: Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts

Joined by: Charli XCX, Raye, Doechii, Deftones, Ezra Collective, John Fogerty, Amyl and The Sniffers, Amaarae, Beabadoobee, Beth Gibbons, Bob Vylan, Brandi Carlile, Caribou, Father John Misty, Gary Numan, Greentea Peng, Jade, Japanese Breakfast, Kaiser Chiefs, Kneecap, Leftfield, Lucy Dacus, Nick Lowe, Nova Twins, Pa Salieu, Scissor Sisters, The Script, TV On The Radio, Weezer, Yussef Dayes.

Sunday

Headliner: Olivia Rodrigo

Joined by: Rod Stewart, The Prodigy, Noah Kahan, Nile Rogers and Chic, Wolf Alice, Jorja Smith, Overmono, The Libertines, AJ Tracey, Black Uhuru, Celeste, Cymande, Danilo Plessow, Djo, Future Islands, Girl In Red, Goat, Joy Crookes, Kate Tempest, Katy J Pearson, Parcels, Pawsa, Royel Otis, Shaboozy, Snow Patrol, Sprints, St Vincent, The Big Moon, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Maccabees, The Selecter, Turnstile.

