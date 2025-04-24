What time is Glastonbury 2025 resale? What to know about how to get tickets

It's the last chance to buy Glastonbury 2025 tickets as they go on resale but tickets will be very limited.

Those looking to get their hands on them will be able to do so on two occasions, with the coach resale happening on 24 April at 6pm BST. General resale will happen on Sunday 27 April at 9am BST.

The first wave of acts for the 2025 lineup have just been announced, and include The 1975, and Olivia Rodrigo in the headline slots, alongside the previously-announced Neil Young and Rod Stewart.

Other acts on the lineup include Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, Alanis Morissette, Maribou State, Gracie Abrams, Four Tet, Wet Leg, Blossoms, and Lola Young, to name but a few on the Friday.

On Saturday, the stages will be graced by big names including Brit winner, Charli XCX, Raye, Doechii, Ezra Collective, Father John Misty, and Gary Numan.

To round things off on the Sunday, The Prodigy, Noah Kahan, The Libertines, Nile Rogers and Chic, and AJ Tracey will all be playing.









The festival this year takes place between 25 and 29 June 2025.

General sale tickets for the festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset went on sale in November 2024 and sold out within 40 minutes.

While resale tickets will be available, organiser Emily Eavis has previously warned the number of them available will be 'very limited'.

In an Instagram post prior to last year's resale, she said: "Just heard that we had our highest percentage of ticket balances paid ever. Incredible. Thanks so much everyone.

"There will be a resale of the (very limited) returned tickets later this month."

So, could it be the same in 2025?

It's understood resale tickets sold out in seven minutes in 2023, so it's likely they'll be snapped up even more quickly.

The number that go on sale depends on how many people did not pay the full price for their ticket after paying a deposit on it in November 2024.

To be in with a chance of resale tickets, those trying to buy them will have already needed to have registered to Glastonbury Festival.

Buyers will need registration numbers and postcodes for everyone they are purchasing a ticket for.

General admission tickets cost £373.50 (plus a £5 booking fee) and tickets bought with a coach package will cost more.

A full list of coach prices can be found on the Glastonbury Festival website.

Festival organisers urge fans to go through official channels to avoid being scammed.

