The best and funniest Glastonbury Festival flags of all time

Glastonbury 2025 is on the horizon, and as ever, will no doubt be packed with history-making performances, powerful speeches and surprise appearances.
This year is the last Glastonbury before it takes a fallow year, allowing the land at Worthy Farm to recover - so there's no excuse not to throw the biggest party yet.
Headliners this year include Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, and Neil Young, alongside a legends' slot from Rod Stewart on Sunday afternoon.
While we love the performances from the 100 stages across the festival, undoubtedly one of Glastonbury's greatest qualities, is the ever-hilarious flags people bring along to wave among the crowds.
Here are the best flags we've seen from the festival over the years...
Boris Johnson's famous quote was spotted in the crowd...
\u201cBest flag at Glastonbury so far.\n\n\u201cThis is a work event.\u201d\u201d— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1656080433
Prince Louis wasn't a fan of the headliners...
\u201cCrying at this flag \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02 #Glastonbury\u201d— Paul McDonnell (@Paul McDonnell) 1656163593
For all the Derry Girls fans out there:
\u201cSister Michael watching over us at #Glastonbury \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffb #DerryGirls\u201d— Hannah O\u2019Connell (@Hannah O\u2019Connell) 1656087396
One patriotic festival-goer got creative:
\u201cHappy Friday to the person who\u2019s waving a massive light-up Welsh flag in the crowd at Glastonbury and to that person only \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83d\udd25\u201d— Elan I\u00e2l (@Elan I\u00e2l) 1656108619
To put it lightly...
\u201cThis just made my day, watching Noel Gallagher at Glastonbury on telly and I see this flag. #JohnsonOut #NotFitToGovern\u201d— Lee-Anne Rose \ud83d\udc1f #JOHNSONOUT #AbolishTheMonarcy (@Lee-Anne Rose \ud83d\udc1f #JOHNSONOUT #AbolishTheMonarcy) 1656189698
Who doesn't love an Eastenders pun?
\u201cshoutout to the huns next to us who have won Glastonbury\u201d— Bertie Darrell (@Bertie Darrell) 1655981952
Meanwhile, *Ireland has entered the chat*
\u201cBest flag at #Glastonbury goes to the Irish \ud83d\ude01\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddea\u201d— Hairy Baby T-Shirts (@Hairy Baby T-Shirts) 1656200025
The early 2000s really are making a comeback:
And just because, why not?
