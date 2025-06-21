The best and funniest Glastonbury Festival flags of all time

Glastonbury 2025 is on the horizon, and as ever, will no doubt be packed with history-making performances, powerful speeches and surprise appearances.

This year is the last Glastonbury before it takes a fallow year, allowing the land at Worthy Farm to recover - so there's no excuse not to throw the biggest party yet.

Headliners this year include Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, and Neil Young, alongside a legends' slot from Rod Stewart on Sunday afternoon.

While we love the performances from the 100 stages across the festival, undoubtedly one of Glastonbury's greatest qualities, is the ever-hilarious flags people bring along to wave among the crowds.

Here are the best flags we've seen from the festival over the years...

Boris Johnson's famous quote was spotted in the crowd...

Prince Louis wasn't a fan of the headliners...

For all the Derry Girls fans out there:



One patriotic festival-goer got creative:



To put it lightly...



Who doesn't love an Eastenders pun?



Meanwhile, *Ireland has entered the chat*



The early 2000s really are making a comeback:





And just because, why not?



