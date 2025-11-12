Gordon Ramsay’s fiery response to ‘Mounjaro Menus’ question is peak Ramsay

There’s no surprise here: Gordon Ramsay is passionate about his food, and he’s never shy about sharing his opinions. Aside from his culinary creations, his fiery personality has made him a household name, and fans know he doesn’t mince words when it comes to his standards.

So when he was asked whether he’d consider creating a menu to support people taking weight loss jabs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, designed around smaller portions, his response was classic Ramsay: "No f***ing way."

The chef didn’t stop there. Speaking to The Sunday Times, he laid the blame squarely at diners themselves.

"The problem is with them [the diners] for eating too much in the first f*****g place," he said.

Ramsay went on to make it clear that his restaurants won’t be changing for any dietary trends.

"There’s no way that we’re coming in with an Ozempic tasting menu to make you feel like less of a fat f*** by 10.30 in the evening," he added.