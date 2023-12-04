Grand Theft Auto 6 - everything we know so far

How do you follow the biggest game of the last decade? That’s the dilemma Rockstar games have to deal with as they prepare to release Grand Theft Auto 6 .

The fifth instalment of the hugely popular video game series was released in 2013 and went on to sell 185 million copies, bringing us one of the most immersive open worlds ever created.

It’s been a mainstay for gamers over the last decade and now developers have put fans on high alert after announcing the release of a new trailer due next week.

Here’s everything we know so far about Grand Theft Auto VI .

Where is the GTA 6 trailer?

Rockstar Games delighted GTA fans recently by announcing that a forthcoming trailer for GTA 6 will be unveiled in December.

Now, they've given the exact date.

Fans can expect to see the GTA 6 trailer at 9am ET on December 5th, and and according to one insider, it's going to deliver. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier only added to the hype, and said it'll be a 'Banger'

Rockstar Games President Sam Houser wrote via the developer’s official social media account: “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

In fact, it’s made such a big impact in the gaming world that the post announcing the trailer has become the most-viewed gaming tweet in the social media site’s history with more than 143m views.

It gives a small indication of the excitement out there for the upcoming instalment of the game.

Posting a message to fans, Rockstar Games wrote: “Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about.

“Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us. In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.”

Rockstar also hid the trailer date in plain sight for months - barely anyone caught on.

When will GTA 6 release? Is there a release date for GTA 6?

Iconic game Grand Theft Auto V was released in 2013 Rockstar Games

We don’t know the release date yet, of course, but we do know that people have been speculating about a release by March 2025.

Why? Well, Rockstar is hinting that major things are planned for the fiscal year of 2025.

Strauss Zelnick is the CEO and chairman of Rockstar owners Take-Two. He previously said in a statement: “We remain confident that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025, which we believe will include new record levels of operating performance.

“We would like to thank all of our stakeholders for their continued support, and we look forward to delivering on this exciting next chapter.”

If the theory is true, it means that the game would be released by March 2025 at the latest, but things are far from certain.

The previous game could also give us some indication of when to expect the release. People are also looking back to the GTA 5 trailer, which was released in November 2011 - nearly two years before the game came out on 17 September 2013.

A bizarre 'moon theory' is also being used by hopeful fans to predict a release date.

Have there been any GTA 6 leaks?

A huge leak at Rockstar showcased a number of details about the game earlier in 2023.

Hints about the gameplay, setting and characters are focused on in the next section of this article, but some of the other leaks relate to the GTA 6 map. It'll likely be bigger than GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, way bigger.

Fans also noticed 12 leaked details relating to GTA 6 that could be game changers involving NPC interactions and the weather details.

A pre-order date of 12th December 2023 may have leaked , but further verification has debunked that.

Where will GTA 6 be set? Is the GTA 6 map based in Vice City? What is the gameplay like and what features will there be?

According to a report in Bloomberg , the series will return to Vice City, the setting for iconic 00s game GTA Vice City based on Miami, for the new instalment, and that the new game will feature more interior locations than ever before.

The report also claimed that the game is said to feature two bank robbers as playable main characters, a man and a woman, who have a Bonnie and Clyde-like relationship.

It will mark the first time a woman would be a playable character in the game franchise since the release of Grand Theft Auto III.

The map of the game is also expected to be huge.

Recent analysis by fans on the GTA 6 Reddit page concludes that the map will be bigger than GTA V's Los Santos, and may include visits to other states as well as in-game representations of Florida landmarks, including the keys, Disney World and the Everglades.

We're still in the dark about many of the features, but fans hope that more dynamic robberies and better NPC interactions are a part of the new game.

They're also expecting better graphics.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel