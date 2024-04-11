13 of the internet's hilarious suggestions for Hardest Geezer's next challenge

The internet was asked what The Hardest Geezer’s next challenge should be and the results were absolutely hilarious.



On Sunday (7 April) Russ Cook, aka The Hardest Geezer, completed the mind-boggling challenge of running the entire length of Africa .

In doing so, the 27-year-old from Worthing in West Sussex has raised almost £880,000 for charity and earned the respect of the thousands of people who had been following his journey online.

Cook is now safely back in the UK and recovering from the epic feat, but people are already discussing what his next challenge should be.

In a post on X/Twitter, the BBC Sport account posed the question and some of the responses were equally ridiculous and hilarious.

They asked: “What challenge should Russ ‘Hardest Geezer’ Cook take on next?”

Taking aim at the UK’s notoriously poor rail system, someone replied: “Travelling across Britain by train.”

Another joked: “Putting the glass plate in the microwave back on the three little triangles the first time of trying.”

“Support Everton for a single matchweek,” someone else recommended.

Someone else wrote: “Watch 2 full episodes of Mrs Brown’s Boys.”

Another person referenced the lockdown challenge of Sir Captain Tom who walked 100 laps of his garden, raising £39 million for charity. His family was later ordered to rip down an unauthorised spa complex they had built on their £1.2 million home.

“100 laps of his garden to fund a family spa,” they wrote.





Another said: “Finding a spare [ticket] for [Jurgen] Klopp's last ever home game.”





“Walk from Victoria train station to Victoria coach station,” someone else joked.

Cook’s Project Africa challenge saw him cross 16 African countries and run through deserts, rainforests, savannahs, mountains and jungles.



