Hailey Welch, best known as the 'Hawk Tuah girl' online, has reportedly been suspended from social media after her memecoin scandal.

At the time of writing, a message on her Twitter/X page now reads: "Account suspended... X suspends accounts which violate the X rule."

An official reason for the suspension has yet to be revealed.

However, the internet personality claims to have been cleared in a probe looking into her cryptocurrency launch.

Speaking to TMZ , Haliey said: "For the past few months, I've been cooperating with all the authorities and attorneys, and finally, that work is complete."

Her lawyer, James Sallah, said: "The SEC closed the investigation without making any findings against, or seeking any monetary sanctions from, Haliey.”

Twitter/X

It comes after Welch made an unexpected return to social media recently. Before Tuesday (March 25), there had not been a post on Instagram from Welch for five weeks, the previous X / Twitter post from her was December 20, and there hasn't been a new episode of the Talk Tuah Podcast since December 3.

Welch shot to viral fame when she was interviewed by TimmandDeeTV in Nashville, Tennessee back in June and responded to one of their questions by saying her iconic "hawk-tuah" catchphrase that quickly took over social media.

She was then everywhere in the second half of 2024 - launching her own merchandise, limited edition Halloween costume collaborations and her own podcast.

But it was a failed cryptocurrency launch that seems to have clipped Welch's wings.

$HAWK token was publicised heavily and quickly rose to a $490 million market cap when launched on December 4 but it absolutely tanked within hours and lost around 95 per cent of its value.

