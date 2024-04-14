Woman reunites with hero bartender who saved her from ‘creep’ with genius bill trick

A woman who was saved from a creep at a bar has reunited with the ‘hero’ bartender who came to her rescue.

Trinity Allie was having a drink with a friend at a bar in Florida when bartender, Max Gutierrez, noticed they kept getting pestered by a fellow drinker.

Max watched on before taking action in the most quick-thinking, genius way.

Max handed Trinity and her friend a fake receipt which read, “If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed. He is giving me the creeps.

The now-viral note racked up just under 50K retweets and hundreds of replies on X/Twitter with one from the main man himself.

Max replied: “Hey that’s me! Lol Fun update, the guy I kicked out Sunday night came back to the bar JUST NOW for a beer, told him I wouldn’t serve him.”

The pair have since reunited with Trinity sharing snaps to Twitter.

She tweeted: “Reunited w/ max the bartender @ the scene of the crime”

The news outlet, WFLA, recorded the reunion at the bar where it all took place, No Vacancy. Speaking about what happened, Trinity said: “No bartender has ever stepped in for me and that’s why I thought it was so great and everyone should hear about it.”

“Everyone is like, we need more bartenders like this”, she added.

Max couldn’t believe how his creative tactic blew up around the world. He said he’s received messages from people who have had their faith in humanity restored.

Speaking to WFLA, he added: “I see all the ‘hero bartender’ [messages] - I’m not a hero...”

“I was just doing my job.”

