Home Alone fans want iconic fake movie to be made

One of the most famous lines from the beloved Christmas film Home Aloneis "keep the change, ya filthy animal", which Kevin McCalister learns after watching the black and white film, Angels With Filthy Souls.

It's a moment that has been repeated by fans for years since the film's release, with Kevin using the film as inspiration for his tricks to get the robbers to leave his home.

The film is a fake gangster movie that Kevin watches when he realises he is home alone. Kevin uses the film when the pizza delivery guy arrives with his food and when the Wet Bandits try to break into his home.

But to the surprise of many, the film isn't actually real.

Seth Rogen was one of the first to break the news to the internet after he tweeted: "My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie."

The clip was exclusively filmed for Home Alone, and according to Vanity Fair, it was shot in an abandoned high school gym.

But it does reference a real gangster film from the 30s, which starred James Cagney, titled Angels with Dirty Faces.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, art director Dan Webster said: "I believe the title was decided upon only because we needed to create a label for the tape Kevin puts in the VHS player."

Upon learning of this disappointing truth, fans are now calling for a full feature-length movie of Angels With Filthy Souls so they can understand the plot.

Take a look at a few calls for the movie to be made below:

So what's taking the studios so long?! Give the people what they want!

