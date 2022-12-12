Top 10 Home Alone facts that will ruin your childhood

'Tis the season to re-watch 90s classic Christmas film, Home Alone, but it turns out there's more to the Macaulay Culkin favourite that meets the eye.

For example, the movie-within-the-movie that features the iconic 'tommy gun' line was actually created specifically for Home Alone - and shot in just one day.

Not only that, but Buzz's 'girlfriend' (which Kevin is horrified by) was actually just a photo of the art director's son dressed up, as filmmaker Chris Columbus thought using a real girl would be too mean.

