One woman turned to TikTok to track down a promising holiday romance but after the platform worked its magic, the fairytale proved to be short-lived when it was discovered that he was married.

The viral clip posted by Mica Renee (@micarenee) racked up a staggering 4.5 million views, prompting fellow TikTokers to do their thing and track down the mystery man. Instead, they found his wife.

After failing to save his phone number, Mica explained: “TikTok I come to you today cause I heard what you do for others. I think he said he’s from Detroit.”

The video showed the pair flirting in the ocean and holding hands. She even shared a seemingly wholesome snap they took together.

“TikTok help me find this man I met in Miami,” Mica shared.

“He walked right in the ocean to introduce himself to me,

“I was lit when he gave me his phone number,

“I’m counting on yaw! Hopefully, he ain’t married,” she added.

Mica later confirmed he was “indeed married” in a follow-up clip, adding that she had no intention of reaching out to him.

“All I have to say is, ‘Ladies, don’t believe in fairy tales. You may go viral,” she said.

Just as you thought it couldn’t get any messier, the man-in-question then jumped on the platform to state his side.

“Little miss cheater is really trying to run off this clout that she got from completely capping. It’s time for the truth,” he said.

AJ (@irontemple07) explained how he spoke to Mica for around five to seven minutes at most – five months ago. He added that he didn’t even know her name until he stumbled across her “crazy video.”

“I was already enjoying myself in the ocean, basking in God’s blessings upon me as the sun (shone) upon my bald head, then you wobbled your ass down to the water,” AJ said.

He explained how he introduced himself and that the exchange was “nothing serious”, adding that he never actually gave Mica his phone number.

“I’m a gentleman. Having fun,” AJ said before saying he thought was “weird as hell and very lame” that the interaction from months ago was being brought up.

“I mean, granted, I know I’m a handsome guy. And I like to think that I got a decent mouthpiece,” AJ boasted. “But I can’t even give myself that much credit.”