How to take the 'How Hot am I quiz'

Social media has become obsessed with quizzes recently – and given their highly addictive nature, who can blame them?

Well now, there's a new quiz in town – with an AI spin – which apparently determines how attractive a person is.

The 'How Hot am I' quiz has been making rounds online, with people sharing their results across social media platforms. The website 'analyses' a photo before giving a final mark.

Of course, the results are all in the name of fun and shouldn't be taken seriously.

It's available on a website called Test Your Attractiveness and the steps are pretty easy to follow. The description reads: "Let Artificial Intelligence decide how attractive you are. Do you want to know as how attractive you are perceived by others?"

Test Your Attractiveness

The site asks users to upload a front-facing photo which should take up at least half of the frame. Each uploaded photo should only show one person at a time. It also recommends people avoid sharing filtered or edited photographs and to not be wearing any accessories.

After a few minutes, it will show an "attractiveness" score on a scale from 1 to 10.

This isn't the first time a quiz blew up online. We're sure by now you've heard of the soldier, poet or king personality quiz that made waves across TikTok.

To try it out for yourself, the quiz is on the Uquiz website, where it asks participants 20 questions that range from asking definitions such as "what is duty," to more vague scenarios such as "if you were to hold a crown," and what "the throne looks," like and many more where a multiple choice answer must be selected for each.

