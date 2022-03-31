Going into labour can be a beautiful, emotional, and painful experience for mums and loved ones.

But one new mum experienced such painless labour with her second child that neither she, the nurse, nor her fiancé, who was watching a film, were aware that the baby had arrived in the world.

Elimarie, the mom in question, took to her TikTok to discuss her incredible birth story. She explained that she chose to get induced because she had a successful induction with her first child.

Arriving at the hospital at around "4am", she was swiftly given the medication to help begin the induction.

In no time, things began to progress as she was soon at 4cm dilated and received an epidural.

"I was laying on one side, but then that side started to get numb, so I flipped to the other side after about 15 minutes, and I like felt something between my legs," Elimarie said.

"I reached my hand down there, and all I felt was the catheter wire. So I didn't think anything of it."

At that point, the nurse lost the baby's heartbeat on the monitor, and she got up to check it out. And in the blink of an eye, the baby was already out.

"Since I felt that little thing, I made a joke saying, 'Oh, he's probably already out.' So she lifted up the cover, and sure enough, he was right there," she said before noting that the nurse picked up her legs really fast and called the nurses.

"I looked over to my fiance; he had his headphones on, watching a movie on the iPad. He didn't even know what was going on,"

As a result, she called to her fiancé to let him know that their son is there, and he was in shock. But he grabbed the camera and started filming the moment.

Towards the end of the video, she said it was one of the easiest, best labour story."

"It was a really really great experience," she continued.

People took to the video's comments to praise Elimarie for sharing her story while expressing their surprise.

"That's so wild!!! The epidural did its job to the max. I've never heard of this happening, but what a smooth and relaxed way to give birth!!" one wrote.

"This is so cute; lol congrats!!!! I hope mine goes like this," another added.

A third wrote: "Woww. What a unique story. Glad you all were safe."

There have been other cases of women who were pregnant and gave birth in unconventional ways.

Canadian mom Amy Dunbar took to her TikTok to boast that her daughter "delivered herself" after she gave birth while sleeping.

Additionally, a college student named Teagan Brill went viral after giving birth on a toilet, not realising that she was nine months pregnant.

