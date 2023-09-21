Influencer sentenced for two years in prison for eating pork

A prominent influencer who boasts over two million TikTok followers has been arrested for eating pork in Bali.

Lina Lutfiawati turned to the platform with a video of her eating crispy pork skin, while reciting the Islamic phrase "Bismillah" meaning "in the name of God" in Arabic.

The clip that reportedly showed her screwing up her face while chewing on the meat, was reported in March, but she was later charged in May.

AFP has since reported that she was sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty by a court in Palembang on September 19 of "spreading information aimed at inciting hatred against religious individuals and specific groups".

Lutfiawati, who identifies as Muslim, is also required to pay a $16,269.22 (£13,228) fine. If not paid, her sentence could be extended by a further three months.

Pork consumption is strictly forbidden in Islam.

At the time, it was reported that Lutfiawati was travelling in Bali, where she tried the meat out of curiosity.

Following the verdict, Lutfiawati told local a news station: "I know that I am wrong but I did not expect this punishment."

Human rights groups have been vocal about the blasphemy law used to charge Lutfiawati.

Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, said: "It contravenes Indonesia’s international obligations in relation to respect and protection for freedom of thought, conscience and religion or belief, freedom of opinion and expression."

