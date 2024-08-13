An influencer who previously used period blood as a face mask has now used her own poo and people are not impressed.

Social media is a hotbed of wellness trends, with everything from beer bathing to sleep patches purported to provide benefits for our health and wellbeing.

When it comes to skincare, one Instagram influencer has gone to very extreme lengths to have glowy skin after allegedly smearing her own faeces on her face.

Brazilian social media influencer Débora Peixoto has previous form, after using her period blood as a face mask, but went one step further, claiming that using poo as a face mask help reduce flakiness and signs of ageing on her face.

In a viral video on her Instagram, Peixoto took a plastic tub out of the fridge that appeared to contain what looked like faeces. She then proceeded to place it on her face before rubbing it in with her fingers.

She then placed a large clothes peg on her nose and left the DIY treatment on her face for ten minutes before removing it.

Unsurprisingly, the video left many viewers disgusted. Some took to the comments section to give their thoughts.

“Wth, there is nothing nutritious in this, this is everything toxic that is left of the food you ingest!!!!!” someone wrote.

Another argued: “It’s gotta be satire for attention.”

Someone else said: “Now we will be getting children putting sh**t on their [face] because this so-called ‘influencer’ did it.”

