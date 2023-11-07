Influencer says she won't regret getting boyfriend's name tattooed on her head

An influencer has made the bizarre decision to get her boyfriend’s name tattooed across her forehead and people think she’ll regret it.

From claiming you can become a millionaire by begging, to paying £130k to have legs extended, influencers are almost constantly doing or saying something baffling to the rest of us.

None more so than influencer Ana Stanskovsky, who got her boyfriend’s name, Kevin, tattooed in large lettering on her forehead.

In a video shared on her social media, she initially got the stencil applied to her forehead, before sitting in the tattooist’s chair, appearing to get it made permanent.

Stanskovsky seemed to wince in pain as the tattoo artist worked, but she appears to think it was all worth it after responding to some people’s criticism.

One person commented on the clip: “He’ll love it! Your next boyfriend will hate it though.”

Another said: “Only Kevins from now on.”

Others argued that she’ll still regret it, even if she ends up with Kevin for life. Still, the influencer responded to the backlash saying it was nobody’s business.

In a follow-up video, she said: “Everyone was saying to me I will regret that and every time I’m looking in the mirror I’m just like, I’m in love.

“I’m in love with the tattoo and I’m in love with my boyfriend and I think if you really love someone you just got to show it, you know. You just got to prove it.

“So I think if your girlfriend doesn't want a tattoo (of) your name on her face you just need to find yourself a new girlfriend because I don't think she loves you.”

She added that the tattoo is “beautiful” and she is never going to regret it.

Despite her videos, some have cast doubt over whether the tattoo is even real.

Someone commented: “Well if you watch the tattoo gun the needles aren’t going up and down so I’m calling bulls**t with a little bit of funny.”

Another claimed: “This is so fake! This ink is from a pen, and the cling film not put on tidy. For me [I] believe it’s fake.”

