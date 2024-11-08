Streamer faces backlash for claiming their job is harder than a 9-5

A streamer is facing a backlash on social media after claiming that working as a professional streamer is harder than working a 9-5 job.

And as you might expect, people aren’t reacting kindly to it.

ImDontai is a YouTuber who has nearly three million subscribers on the platform, and nearly 400,000 followers on Twitter/X, wrote: “Streaming is wayyyyyy harder than a 9-5.

“Idc, be mad about it.”





Now, being a streamer certainly isn’t easy . Plenty of people dream about getting paid to play games and have a legion of fans watching, but growing a brand and making a name for yourself in a hugely competitive industry is hard.

Still, there are still plenty who would choose to be playing indoors rather than clocking in for a corporate job.

In fact, people have reacted pretty angrily to the post.

One social media user responded: “I want one of you streamers to do 1 week full of 8 hour shifts, strictly based on pure physical labor and then come back to me, lmfao.”

Another said: “10/10 rage bait.”

















For all the angry responses, some were more supportive.

One wrote: “Editing, staying consistent & confident when things aren’t looking too good, having thick skin cause people can be horrible for no reason, taking a risk financially, having random strangers either treat you like God or look at you like you’re the devil….I can see it.”





