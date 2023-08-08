Island Boys called out by fans for sharing more disturbing intimate content

The Island Boys have sparked further backlash after pushing more inappropriate content that has disturbed fans.

The twin sibling rappers, Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja, whose real names are Franky and Alex Venegas first rose to fame in 2021 thanks to their viral track 'I’m An Island Boy' becoming a hit on TikTok.

Now, they are instead turning heads for some questionable OnlyFans content that includes footage of them kissing, sparking backlash. Weeks later, Flyysoulja came out as gay.

The brothers have continued to share controversial content, hinting at a NSFW intimate act between the two, but it is suspected that it may not be what it first appears.

In a since-deleted video posted on the No Jumper Instagram page, a screenshot appeared to show Flyysoulja taking a selfie in the mirror. In the picture, his brother crouched by his crotch area suggesting that a sexual act was taking place. A large emoji was placed over the intimate area.

The screenshot comes from a video posted by Flyysoulja onto social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that was captioned: “He got skills.”





The video showed Kodiyakredd with an object that looked like a carrot or a hot dog, suggesting the video was a prank to trick fans and thankfully revealed he was not near his brother’s genitals.

Many were shocked by the Instagram screenshot and suggested that it was a bizarre prank to pull, even if it was fake.

One person wrote: “Even if this is fake why on earth would you do thi… never mind.”

“Man, what the !!” said another person. “I had to close my phone and throw it away after this dawg”.

It seems that Flyysoulja isn’t shy about sharing his junk on the internet, as he recently sparked backlash for exposing himself during a live Kick stream with Adin Ross.

Ross reacted: “Alright, that was insane, dude. I can’t believe he just did that. On my life, that was disgusting. On my f**king life. Wow, bro. That is insane. That is beyond crazy.”

