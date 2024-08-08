Jack Karlson, man behind viral 'succulent Chinese meal' video, dies aged 82

Jack Karlson, the man behind the viral “succulent Chinese meal” video has died at the age of 82.

Karlson, a prison escapee and petty criminal, shot to fame after delivering an epic monologue while he was being arrested . It later became an internet-famous meme after resurfacing online in 2009.

On 11 October 1991, the Australian was arrested while dining at a Chinese restaurant in Brisbane. Footage showed officers attempting to handcuff Karlson and bundle him into a police car, but not before he delivered an almost Shakespearian monologue.

“Gentleman, this is democracy manifest,” Karlson told reporters, as police officers attempted to get him into a car.

He continued: “What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?”

The video has been viewed millions of times around the world and will go down in internet history.

Channel Seven journalist Chris Reason reported on Karlson’s arrest 33 years ago. He took to X/Twitter to pay tribute to him, writing: “Sad news: Mr Democracy Manifest has died.”

In a statement, his family confirmed he passed away on Wednesday after battling cancer as well as many other health issues. He was surrounded by loved ones.

“He walked a full and colourful path and despite the troubles thrown at him, he lived by his motto – to keep on laughing,” they said in a statement.

In a 2021 interview , Karlson reminisced about the moments that led up to the viral moment. Despite having a criminal past, Karlson claimed this particular arrest was a case of mistaken identity.

“I thought, ‘well here’s an opportunity to prove my innocence. Because they’ve dragged me out, thinking I was some sort of international gangster, when I knew that I wasn’t,” he explained.

“So here’s a chance, for the camera, for the people of Australia, to let democracy manifest itself gloriously, and that’s why I carried on like that. Of course, I had been somewhat influenced by the juice of the great grape.”

