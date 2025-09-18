Jaden Smith has been named Christian Louboutin’s first-ever creative director, in a newly created role for the luxury house.

Unsurprisingly, the appointment has set social media into a frenzy, sparking heated debate across the fashion world.

The 27-year-old son of Will Smith is reportedly set to relocate to Paris for the role, where he will be responsible for developing campaigns, experiences and events. He will also take charge of the creative side of shoes, leather goods and accessories.

"This is the one of the biggest honours of my life, and I feel a lot of pressure to be able to live up to everything that Christian has done for the house, and also stepping into such a serious role," Smith said.

The news soon spread across social platforms – and well, people sure didn't hold back.

"Don't mind me," one penned. "I'm just chillin out here with 17 years of experience struggling to even get one reply to the 48 job applications I've sent out over the past six months, while this kid gets handed a Creative Director role at a legacy house because he's... interesting. Cool... cool. Everything's fine. It's fine. I'm fine."

A second wrote: "What starts with 'nepo' and ends with 'tism.'"

Meanwhile, on the flip side, others expressed their excitement for what's to come, with one writing: "You know some crazy networking happened to get him there. He's a creative genius, though, so let's see."

Another gushed: "This is amazing, he’s really about to bring more creativity, new consumers, and money. It’s only up from here for him and Louboutin as a whole."

Smith’s first Louboutin collection will reportedly debut at Paris Fashion Week in January 2026.

Indy100 reached out to Jaden Smith's representative for comment

