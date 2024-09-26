YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul has left fans baffled after appearing to wear a fake belly in a workout video ahead of his Mike Tyson bout.

On 15 November, Paul is due to fight Tyson at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas in the first event of its kind to be live-streamed on Netflix and what is said to be Paul’s last boxing match .

The 27-year-old is currently in training for the bout and shared a bizarre video on his Instagram of him working out with a large stomach that prompted fans, as well as his own brother, to joke about his “pregnancy” belly.

In the video, Paul was sat on a benchpress bench and said: “New [personal record], 500 pounds. I’m the strongest heavyweight in existence. No spot.”

Despite having some of his tattoos drawn on it, the round belly appeared to be shiny and reflected the light, suggesting it was a prosthetic.

Paul’s brother Logan wrote: “When you due bro.”

Another said: “He’s pregnant????????? Y his stomach so out like that?”

Someone else asked: “Why is he wearing a fat suit?”

On X/Twitter, someone reposted the video, writing: “I’ve never been more confident in Mike Tyson than after watching this video that Jake Paul just put out on Instagram.”

Others pointed out that the weights appeared to also be fake as the bar didn’t bend at all despite there allegedly being 500 pounds on it.

“500lbs and the bar didn’t bend at all nice fake weights,” someone wrote

One person joked: “Lifting weight like that can’t be good for the baby.”

During their boxing match, CBS Sports reports that both Paul and Tyson will wear “slightly larger gloves than normal” and there will be eight rounds lasting two minutes each.

