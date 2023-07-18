A man complaining about the UK being overcrowded on an empty street in Kettering has gone viral in a resurfaced clip.

James Acaster returned to his hometown for a Sky Christmas special in 2017 to turn on the Christmas lights and have chats with local people.

He had one chat with a man on an empty street who was very unhappy with overcrowding - for some reason.

"This country is overcrowded, very overcrowded," he said.

"It is equivalent to like China or India," he added.

"It doesn't look it though," Acaster replied, while looking around at the empty street. "If it doesn't feel like it, its alright innit?"

"Well it's quiet today because its early," the man said.

"Later on you won't be able to move, shoulder to shoulder," Acaster quipped.

"Because of?" he continued.

"People," the man said. "From?" Acaster asked again.

"Abroad," the man said.

You can take a look at the clip, which resurfaced on Twitter earlier this week, here:

It takes all sorts to make a world.

