This Amsterdam hotel feels more like a friend’s house – but with better snacks

Tucked behind a leafy facade in Amsterdam’s stylish Museum Quarter – just steps from the Rijksmuseum and around the corner from what can only be described as the Dutch answer to Bond Street – sits a hotel that had me at hello. Or rather, had me at fringed lampshade.

Jan Luyken Amsterdam isn’t your average city bolthole. No cold minimalism or soulless corridors here. Instead, think rich-hued walls, art you’d happily take home (if only they’d let you), and the kind of hospitality that makes you feel more like a visiting friend than a booking reference. Within minutes of arriving, I was Googling “how to move into a boutique hotel permanently.”

Spoiler: still no solid answers.

But what really sets this place apart is its quietly confident charm – that ever-elusive blend of relaxed luxury, creativity, and meticulous attention to detail. And yes, there's a Smeg-filled kitchen, a leafy garden terrace, and a gym that actually makes you want to work out (almost).

Not a hotel, a house (sort of)

I knew this wasn’t going to be a typical hotel stay the moment I stepped through the door. There was no front desk, no formal check-in zone — just a warm hello from a young woman sitting at a granite kitchen island with an iPad and a latte. Within minutes, she’d explained the “home away from home” concept and handed over my room key. It was seamless, low-key, and honestly a little disarming in the best possible way.

At first, it took a second to adjust — no lobby bustle, no background music trying too hard. Just an airy, open space that felt like I was going to stay with a rich auntie for the weekend.

But what really made the space come alive was the people. The team at Jan Luyken Amsterdam are some of the best I’ve encountered — warm, funny, and genuinely interested in who you are beyond your booking reference. One evening, I found myself swapping Netflix recommendations with one of the hosts; another time, they scribbled down their favourite local gems (shout out Waterlooplein Market, highly recommend).

This wasn’t a place where staff hover or overstep. They float — in and out, on-hand if you need them, invisible if you don’t. And by the end of my stay, they felt more like housemates you happen to really like than people paid to be there.





The social kitchen

The kitchen at Jan Luyken Amsterdam quietly became the backdrop to my entire stay. Not in a big, dramatic way — it’s not showy or pretentious, and there’s no slick restaurant or buttoned-up room service. But there was always something to eat, something to sip, and someone to talk to.

Most mornings, I was up early, mug of English breakfast tea in hand before 7am, sipping on the terrace. A couple of guests were already up and working out in the gym next to me (braver souls than I).

While inside the kitchen, the first signs of breakfast were appearing: acai bowls, yoghurts, and the kind of pastries that crumble just by looking at them. A friendly “good morning” from an American guest as they wandered past reminded me that yes, technically, I wasn’t alone – but it still felt like my own little morning ritual.

Throughout the day, I was rarely without a drink or snack in hand — and as a Pepsi Max addict with an unlimited open bar, damage was certainly done. People often come to Amsterdam with certain clichés in mind, but honestly, it’s a food city through and through. And that extends to Jan Luyken Amsterdam. The fridge and pantry never seemed to run out of goods — and if you did want something more, the local delivery scene was strong (Uber Eats and I became reacquainted, no shame).

Evenings were when the kitchen shifted into something a little more sociable. Someone would be curled up in the corner reading; a couple would be playing cards on the table; and small clusters of guests swapped stories over wine and plates of meats and cheese. The bar is entirely self-serve and fully open — as in, help yourself to wine, beer, spirits, or, as mentioned and in my case, a frankly indecent amount of Pepsi.

It reminded me of a dinner party where you don’t know anyone when you arrive, but end up staying too long because it’s just that easy to be there.





Bedrooms that don’t feel like they belong to a chain

The first thing I noticed when I opened the door to my room was the arched window. Huge, elegant, and beaming with natural light, it framed a quiet, leafy street below where locals passed by on their morning commutes. There was something quietly satisfying about watching other people head to work while I sat back in bed with absolutely nowhere to be.

I stayed in a Medium room, though the bed itself felt comically large — you could comfortably fit three people across it, not that I was sharing. It was one of those dangerously cosy setups that make you briefly consider whether you actually need to leave the hotel at all.

Design-wise, there were touches of art deco that felt more playful than pretentious — the standout being a red retro house phone that took me right back to childhood, when phones had cords and purpose. The lighting was soft and layered, with no harsh overheads, just enough to make the whole room feel like a very well-thought-out mood.

I slept better than I had in weeks, especially after a thrill-filled 30th birthday. No blinking lights outside, no hallway noise, just the odd distant sound from the street — bikes, birds, the soft clatter of morning routines happening elsewhere.





Exploring the neighbourhood (and taking sunscreen from a machine)

One thing about Amsterdam... It's hit the nail on the wellness head.

With a location so prime, I wandered across to the Vondelpark (a ten-minute walk away, if that) where I spotted a vending machine giving out free La Roche-Posay sunscreen — a small but genius touch.

Everything is walking distance, and if you know Amsterdam, you'll know it's probably best to leave heels at home and opt for the comfiest trainers you own.

Between lazy museum mornings and slow strolls past design shops and galleries, I kept circling back to the hotel — partly because it was central, but mostly because I genuinely liked being there. It felt like a base in the realest sense, not just somewhere to store your luggage and crash.





Who’s it for?

Honestly? Pretty much everyone. I saw couples, solo travellers, friends, and even a husky and a sausage dog having a fabulous time.

And while it’s not a hotel for those looking to be waited on hand and foot while ordering room service (there’s none), it is absolutely for anyone who wants to feel subtly, stylishly looked after — while also being left to do their own thing.

By the end of my stay, I wasn’t just relaxed. I was borderline plotting how to stay longer. If not forever, then at least until I’d worked my way through every snack on offer.

