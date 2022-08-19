Jared Kushner has revealed what his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, loves to order from McDonald’s.

In his forthcoming White House memoir, Breaking History, Kushner noted that he was aware Trump was recovering from his bout of Covid-19 in 2020 when he requested his favourite meal.

“McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake,” the husband of Ivanka Kushner recollected, as stated in a copy of the book received by the Washington Examiner.

Trump’s notable appreciation for the fast food chain was commented on while he was in office.

Back in 2018, Michael Wolff suggested in his controversial book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House that a critical reason the then-president had a preference for fast food was that he had a “longtime fear of being poisoned.“

“[One] reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s — nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade,” Wolff wrote.

Around that time, the New York Post reported that former Trump aides Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie wrote in their book that the former commander-in-chief enjoyed“two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish and a chocolate malted” when the craving struck.

In 2019, Trump even took his love for the Golden Arches to new levels, serving fast food to the Clemson Tigers and North Dakota State Bison when they visited the White House in celebration of their college football national championships.

Trump with the 2018 Football Division I FCS champs North Dakota State Bison and a buffet of McDonald's and Chick-fil-A Getty

Trump tested positive for Covid-19 in October 2020 and was in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three days for treatment.

During the time, he was optimistic about his health and said that he felt better than he did two decades ago.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge,” Trump tweeted after departing the hospital.

Although Kushner didn’t reveal details of Trump’s health, he did note that Mark Meadows, the then-White House chief of staff was “nervous” about it regardless.

As stated by Kushner, Meadows was the person to encourage Trump to check into Walter Reed.

“As the president recovered at Walter Reed, we all recognized that the [re-election] campaign would have to wait until Trump was both physically strong and medically cleared to return to the trail,” Kushner wrote.

Breaking History is set to be released on 23 August.

