Netflix releases chilling footage of Jessica Gunning's Baby Reindeer audition

Netflix has released a clip from Jessica Gunning's powerful audition tape for the role of Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer – and fans are calling it "superb".

Baby Reindeer has grown to become one of Netflix's greatest successes in 2024, with a reported 18.6m views from 29 April to 5 May alone.

The streaming service took to its social media platform to share Gunning's tape from 2022.

In the clip shared to X/Twitter, Gunning is seen reading the script for the notorious cafe scene in the series – and it didn't take long for her to be flooded with praise from fellow X users.

"I hope she has a big trophy case at home, she's gonna need it," one wrote, while another reiterated: "She played that role to perfection. Perfect casting."

A third gushed: "Watching Jessica Gunning’s audition tape for Martha in #BabyReindeer was a revelation! Her transformation into the character is a masterclass in acting. Kudos to Richard Gadd for creating such a compelling series that keeps us glued to our screens."

Meanwhile, another offered people another Gunning recommendation: "You guys should watch The Outlaws, she's absolutely hilarious in that. And there are other great actors in it too, like Christopher Walken."

It comes after Netflix hit back at Fiona Harvey's $50 million (£39 million) lawsuit.

Harvey, who identified as the 'real Martha', appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored last month where she denied all wrongdoing depicted in the hit show.

Netflix has remained silent. But, since Harvey filed her lawsuit, a spokesperson said: "We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story."

