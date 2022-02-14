People have been revealing the jobs they’ve done that they have felt were morally questionable but legal.

The discussion began on the Reddit forum Ask UK, when someone asked others, “What are some careers/jobs that are perfectly legal but feel a little morally wrong on some levels?”

The user gave their personal experience on the topic, explaining that they used to work in a pub where regulars would come in and start drinking from the moment they opened.

They wrote: “There were one or two that you could tell were alcoholics and would come in looking run down and a bit dishevelled and would order a few spirits before heading off on their day and I would always feel really guilty serving them because I felt like an enabler.”

It sparked more discussion in the comments about other industries that are completely legal but feel morally wrong.

Someone commented: “Anything to do with gambling. Seemingly an industry powered by misery and addiction..”

Another agreed, responding: “Yes, any industry that has to constantly remind you to STAY IN CONTROL is just not right.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Another person wrote: “Yep. I am a recovering problem gambler and the sheer lack of regulation on advertisements etc is appalling.”

Someone else suggested that, while legal, the credit industry can be morally questionable.

Others suggested: “Bailiff or other forms of debt recovery. I suppose the whole credit industry as a whole.

“Why do poorer people have to pay more interest? Shouldn’t that be for richer people who can afford it?”

Elsewhere on Reddit, someone explained how they secretly became a millionaire by working six jobs from home.

Another industry someone suggested may be morally bankrupt is temporary recruitment, calling it a “soul crushing” job.

Someone said: “Temp recruitment. Did it for two years. Soul crushing. Companies use it to avoid having staff on permanent contracts as cost control exercises.

“Having people ringing you daily asking for shifts so they can pay their rent is depressing. Then getting shit from clients when temps don't want to turn up for one shift every other week.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.