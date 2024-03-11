The 16 best memes as John Cena gets naked at the Oscars​

Well, we didn’t think we’d be saying this, but John Cena has provided the best moment of the Oscars so far by appearing completely naked on stage.

Cena appeared while host Jimmy Kimmel was presenting, claiming to be too nervous to take part in a naked skit on stage, in a nod to the infamous streaking incident from the ceremony back in 1974.

However, while many might have thought he’d stay hidden, he proceeded to shuffle awkwardly onto the stage holding a golden envelope to hide his modesty.

It was a serious commitment to the bit, and the gag landed very well in the room - with stars like Margot Robbie reacting with total shock.

Seeing a naked John Cena, understandably, sparked a lot of reaction online.

















Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel