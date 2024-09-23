John Mulaney roasted a room full of tech bros and the internet is loving it

Comedian John Mulaney roasted a room full of tech bros and the internet can’t get enough of it.

From Elon Musk to the world of cryptocurrency , it seems the tech industry is full of overconfident men trying to make bank while exhibiting some of the most unhinged immature behaviour known to man.

Some of this culture was savagely roasted by Mulaney as he performed a corporate stand-up gig at Dreamforce 2024 – an event by Salesforce which claims to be the largest AI event in the world – earning him groans from the audience.

According to The San Fransico Standard , the comedian, who recently became a father for the second time , joked: “You look like a group who looked at the self-checkout counters at CVS and thought, ‘This is the future.’”

“If AI is truly smarter than us and tells us that [humans] should die, then I think we should die,” he said. “So many of you feel imminently replaceable.”

Across the 45-minute set, Mulaney mocked tech jargon and threw in anecdotes about himself, including fatherhood, rehab and his parents.

He mocked sarcastically: “What’s important here is that we’re looking for solutions. And in looking for solutions, what we’re really after is insights, which then lead to success. Now, start prepping the humans for robots.

“Some of the vaguest language ever devised has been used here in the last three days,” adding, “The fact that there are 45,000 ‘trailblazers’ here couldn’t devalue the title any more.”

“You’re a VP of customer success?” Mulaney asked one of the attendees. “Congratulations on your position that did not exist five years ago!”

The story went viral on X/Twitter, where people praised Mulaney for the intense roasting.

“Gotta respect this. Could’ve said no to the gig but said yes just to roast them (and get a big a** check).”

Another said: “Taking corporate money so you can call them a bunch of losers to their faces? We love to see it.”

Someone else argued: “As a tech person myself, we deserve to be mocked like this more.”

